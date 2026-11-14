Ottawa’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring and solid hourly pay on the table. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the cash drawer, and sometimes make deliveries. Good fit if you like cars, enjoy problem-solving, and want benefits plus growth potential (401k with match, stock plan, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #852

Location: 4041 Veterans Dr, Ottawa, IL 61350

4041 Veterans Dr, Ottawa, IL 61350 Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and incentives) Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery and general merchandise orders, making sure customers get accurate, on-time pickups. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep the store running smoothly while delivering friendly customer service. Good step up if you already have retail or supervisory experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight into full store management.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.