🏥 Otsego, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Pediatric Therapy Roles

Otsego’s pediatric therapy scene is busy right now, with strong demand for clinicians who love working with kids and families. Here are a few standout roles if you’re ready for a stable, growth-focused clinic setting.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Otsego, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,260 – $103,890 per year

Outpatient role serving kids from birth to age 21, with one-on-one sessions and strong parent involvement. Ivy Health highlights robust mentorship, AI-supported documentation (ScribeIQ) to cut charting time, and benefits starting within 30 days (medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, CEU days, and more).

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Otsego, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,665 – $108,997 per year

Clinic-based pediatric SLP role with a caseload from birth to age 21 and a big focus on family training and carryover at home. You’ll get multi-disciplinary teamwork, Gallup-recognized “Exceptional Workplace” culture, AI-supported documentation, and early-start benefits including PTO, holidays, CEU days with reimbursement, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.