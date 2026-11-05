⚠️ Sewer work finished on Cherokee Trl + how to prevent backups

⚠️ Sewer work done on Cherokee Trl + tips to avoid backups

The City of Alamogordo Wastewater Collections Division has finished sewer line work at or near 3004 CHEROKEE TR as of November 4, 2026, 9:56 AM.

To help keep your home and neighborhood sewer lines clear:

Don’t pour F.O.G. (Fat, Oil, Grease, or wax) down sinks or toilets. These cool, harden, and stick inside pipes, causing clogs and backups.

These cool, harden, and stick inside pipes, causing clogs and backups. Can the grease: Let it cool, pour it into a container, and throw it in the trash .

Let it cool, pour it into a container, and throw it in the . Scrape your plate: Wipe F.O.G. from dishes with a paper towel/napkin before washing and toss it in the trash.

Wipe F.O.G. from dishes with a before washing and toss it in the trash. Catch the scraps: Use sink strainers and put food waste in the trash instead of the garbage disposal.

Use and put food waste in the trash instead of the garbage disposal. Only flush toilet paper. Do not flush baby wipes (even “flushable”), diapers, rags, towels, toys, cigarette butts, feminine products, clothing, latex gloves, kitty litter, sponges, dental floss, cotton balls, facial tissue, food wrappers, medicine, paints, stains, or other household waste.

These steps help prevent costly sewer backups in homes and businesses.