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📢 Eight Oswego High athletes sign to play college sports
11 days ago
📢 Eight Oswego High athletes heading to college sports
Eight Oswego High School Buccaneer student-athletes are being honored for committing to play their sports at the college level.
They include:
- Taylor Geraci – Division I lacrosse at Monmouth University
- Giada Pezzlo – Division II lacrosse at Mercy University
- Natalia Ramos – Division III volleyball at Finger Lakes Community College
- Erika Barbera – Division II lacrosse at Post University
- Hunter Joseph – Division III baseball at Houghton University
- Maria Sweet – Division I softball at the University of Virginia
- Cooper Dawson – Division I swimming at the University of Evansville
- Jack Canale-Giberson – Division II lacrosse at D’Youville University
Oswego Athletic Director Cynthia Lauzon said competing in college is a special honor and that the community is proud of these Buccaneers and the hard work they’ve put in with support from coaches, families, and teammates.
More Info: Oswego County TodayEight Oswego Student-Athletes C...
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