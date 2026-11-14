📢 Eight Oswego High athletes heading to college sports

Eight Oswego High School Buccaneer student-athletes are being honored for committing to play their sports at the college level.

They include:

Taylor Geraci – Division I lacrosse at Monmouth University

– Division I lacrosse at Giada Pezzlo – Division II lacrosse at Mercy University

– Division II lacrosse at Natalia Ramos – Division III volleyball at Finger Lakes Community College

– Division III volleyball at Erika Barbera – Division II lacrosse at Post University

– Division II lacrosse at Hunter Joseph – Division III baseball at Houghton University

– Division III baseball at Maria Sweet – Division I softball at the University of Virginia

– Division I softball at the Cooper Dawson – Division I swimming at the University of Evansville

– Division I swimming at the Jack Canale-Giberson – Division II lacrosse at D’Youville University

Oswego Athletic Director Cynthia Lauzon said competing in college is a special honor and that the community is proud of these Buccaneers and the hard work they’ve put in with support from coaches, families, and teammates.