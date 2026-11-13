Oswego’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both early-career support staff and experienced physicians. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Visionworks of America / Location: Oswego, NY

Visionworks of America / Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $25.50 per hour (union position, plus incentive, overtime opportunities)

Help patients get ready for eye exams, run pre-exam tests, and guide them through in-person or remote visits. Great fit if you have 1+ year in optical/healthcare or medical office work, like patient contact, and want paid training with clear procedures and steady hours.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Oswego, NY

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 am–3 pm with 1:4 weeknight/weekend pager call

Locum role covering a full scope of cases (general surgery, bariatrics, urology, ENT, ortho, healthy peds, podiatry, regional, OB). Comes with paid malpractice, travel, and housing, plus support from a dedicated consultant and an online portal for assignments and time entry.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.