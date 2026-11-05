undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scriba
Scriba Fire Dept craft fair set for Nov. 7
4 days ago
The Scriba Volunteer Fire Department Annual Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department. More than 92 vendor spaces are sold, and admission is free and open to the public.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Scriba Volunteer Fire Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.