Oswego’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time hours or a flexible part-time schedule.

Below are a few standout roles hiring now in Oswego, IL.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 2520 Hwy 34, Oswego, IL 60543

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $19.25 per hour

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store, focusing on merchandising, freight, and keeping the sales floor looking sharp. This role supports the Store Manager with opening/closing, stocking (including frozen and refrigerated), and leading the team, with benefits like PTO, retirement plans with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

Employer: Earthmover Credit Union

Location: Based in Oswego, IL (floats to Batavia, Yorkville, Aurora, Montgomery)

Based in (floats to Batavia, Yorkville, Aurora, Montgomery) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $18 per hour (based on banking/credit union experience)

Great fit if you like variety and talking with people. You’ll work afternoon/evening weekday shifts plus Saturday mornings, handling deposits, withdrawals, and payments while rotating between five local branches. Comes with PTO from day one, holiday pay, a strong 401(k) contribution, bonuses, and training if you’re new to banking.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.