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📅 Oswego High Fall Drama Showcase Nov. 6–7
📅 Oswego High Fall Drama Showcase Nov. 6–7
The Oswego High School Drama Club is putting on a Fall Drama Showcase on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Robinson-Faust Theatre at Oswego High School.
Instead of one traditional play, this is a variety-style show with over 25 student performers sharing:
- Theatrical scenes
- Monologues
- Comedic pieces
- Stage combat demonstrations
Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door (cash or check only).
Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come out, support the students, and enjoy an evening of theater showcasing their hard work and growth as performers.
More Info: Oswego High School Drama Club to Present Fall Dram...
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