📅 Oswego High Fall Drama Showcase Nov. 6–7

The Oswego High School Drama Club is putting on a Fall Drama Showcase on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Robinson-Faust Theatre at Oswego High School.

Instead of one traditional play, this is a variety-style show with over 25 student performers sharing:

Theatrical scenes

Monologues

Comedic pieces

Stage combat demonstrations

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door (cash or check only).

Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come out, support the students, and enjoy an evening of theater showcasing their hard work and growth as performers.