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Oswego

Oswego extends Village Hall art exhibit deadline

6 days ago
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The Village of Oswego has extended the deadline to apply for the 2027 Art at Village Hall exhibits to Dec. 4. Local artists of all ages can submit work to be considered for four shows in the Village Hall lobby throughout 2027, where selected artists can display their art and connect with the community. Apply here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/VillageOfOswego1/_2027ArtAtVillageHallCallForExhibits?fbclid=IwY2xjawVZ0UVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMXBzWk5lMnlYd050VUtnSmVzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEfIoE_gRVwcvDwgPUUG91MZt4MASOKfA4zag4ckrA6bhx3LdgKCmawXuJO4V4_aem_baLEXw9D2yiegNxlT1MPvg.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Oswego, Illinois

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