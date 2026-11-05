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Oswego
Oswego shares November 5 community updates
6 days ago
The Village of Oswego released its November 5 community update with notices on Community Kauffee, an extended deadline for Art at Village Hall, Fall Clean Up, the Coffee & Cocoa Crawl, and Growing a Greener Oswego. Residents can look for more details from the village on dates, locations, and how to take part in each event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Oswego, Illinois
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