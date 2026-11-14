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Oswego County
⚠️ Oswego County offices closed Nov. 26–27 for Thanksgiving
11 days ago
⚠️ Oswego County offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26–27, 2026 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Closed: All county offices and solid waste transfer stations on Nov. 26–27
- Reopen (transfer stations): Saturday, Nov. 28
- Reopen (county offices): Monday, Nov. 30
If you need to visit a county office or drop off trash or recycling at a solid waste transfer station, plan to go before Nov. 26 or use the reopening dates listed above.
More Info: Oswego County TodayOswego County offices and trans...
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