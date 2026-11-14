⚠️ Oswego County offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26–27, 2026 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Closed: All county offices and solid waste transfer stations on Nov. 26–27

All county offices and solid waste transfer stations on Reopen (transfer stations): Saturday, Nov. 28

Reopen (county offices): Monday, Nov. 30

If you need to visit a county office or drop off trash or recycling at a solid waste transfer station, plan to go before Nov. 26 or use the reopening dates listed above.