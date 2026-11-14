📢 Free holiday bus trips to Lights on the Lake for Oswego County seniors

The Oswego County Office of Mobility Management is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association and OCO Transportation to offer free group transportation to Wegmans Lights on the Lake in Liverpool for residents of Oswego County senior living facilities.

Key details:

For groups of 6 or more residents

residents One trip request per facility

Buses are fully accessible

Transportation is free, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association

How to sign up:

Facility staff should fill out the Specialty Service Request Form

Email the completed form to Oswego County Mobility Management Coordinator Kristen Fragale at kristen.fragale@oswegocountyny.gov

Questions? Call Oswego County Office of Mobility Management at 315-746-4222 or find them on Facebook.

The county notes that transportation for the general public to Lights on the Lake will also be offered, with details coming soon.