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💰 Free Lights on the Lake bus trips for Oswego County seniors
📢 Free holiday bus trips to Lights on the Lake for Oswego County seniors
The Oswego County Office of Mobility Management is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association and OCO Transportation to offer free group transportation to Wegmans Lights on the Lake in Liverpool for residents of Oswego County senior living facilities.
Key details:
- For groups of 6 or more residents
- One trip request per facility
- Buses are fully accessible
- Transportation is free, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association
How to sign up:
- Facility staff should fill out the Specialty Service Request Form
- Email the completed form to Oswego County Mobility Management Coordinator Kristen Fragale at kristen.fragale@oswegocountyny.gov
Questions? Call Oswego County Office of Mobility Management at 315-746-4222 or find them on Facebook.
The county notes that transportation for the general public to Lights on the Lake will also be offered, with details coming soon.
More Info: Oswego County TodayFree Lights on the Lake transpo...
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