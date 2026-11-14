📅 Free December bowling nights for Oswego County veterans

The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency is hosting two free bowling nights for veterans and their families.

Each night includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks at no cost.

Dates & locations:

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Lakeview Lanes, 723 W. Broadway, Fulton

– Saturday, Dec. 12 – Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego

Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for lane assignments. Bowling runs 6–8 p.m.

Registration is required:

Register by Wed., Dec. 2 for the Dec. 5 event

for the event Register by Tues., Dec. 8 for the Dec. 12 event

To sign up, call or text Ward Bowen, 315-746-2433, or email dwyerprogram@oswegocountyny.gov.

Info will be available on the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program and other veteran resources. For more details on veteran events, visit the Oswego County Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Mentor Program on Facebook.