📅 Free bowling nights for Oswego County veterans and families

The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is hosting the final free Veterans Bowling Nights of the year. Each night includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks at no cost.

Dates & locations:

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Lakeview Lanes, 723 W. Broadway, Fulton

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego

Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for lane assignments; bowling runs 6–8 p.m.

Registration (required):

For Dec. 5 event: register by Wednesday, Dec. 2

event: register by For Dec. 12 event: register by Tuesday, Dec. 8

event: register by Call or text Ward Bowen, 315-746-2433 or email dwyerprogram@oswegocountyny.gov

Info will be available on the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program and other resources that support veterans’ well-being and transition to civilian life.