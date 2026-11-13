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Oswego County
📅 Free veterans bowling nights with pizza in Oswego County
10 days ago
📅 Free bowling nights for Oswego County veterans and families
The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is hosting the final free Veterans Bowling Nights of the year. Each night includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks at no cost.
Dates & locations:
- Saturday, Dec. 5 – Lakeview Lanes, 723 W. Broadway, Fulton
- Saturday, Dec. 12 – Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego
Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for lane assignments; bowling runs 6–8 p.m.
Registration (required):
- For Dec. 5 event: register by Wednesday, Dec. 2
- For Dec. 12 event: register by Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Call or text Ward Bowen, 315-746-2433 or email dwyerprogram@oswegocountyny.gov
Info will be available on the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program and other resources that support veterans’ well-being and transition to civilian life.
More Info: Oswego County VSA Hosts Final Veterans Bowling Nig...
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