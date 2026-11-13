📢 Learn Medicare basics at final 2026 info session

The Oswego County Office for the Aging is holding its final “Medicare 101” session of 2026 to help current and soon‑to‑be Medicare participants understand how Medicare works and what health care options are available.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 10 a.m.

Format: Virtual on Zoom or in person

Virtual on or In‑person location: Oswego County Office for the Aging, 74 Bunner St., Oswego

Length: About 1 hour

If you join online, you’ll get an email with the Zoom link. If you attend in person, you’ll be told which room to go to and how to get there.

Registration is required for both options.

To reserve your spot or ask questions, call Oswego County OFA at 315-349-3484.