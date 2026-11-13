📢 Free group rides to Lights on the Lake are available this season for residents of senior living facilities in Oswego County.

The Oswego County Office of Mobility Management, the Alzheimer’s Association, and OCO Transportation are teaming up to provide free, fully accessible bus transportation to Wegmans Lights on the Lake in Liverpool.

Key details:

For residents of local senior living facilities only (public trips will be announced later).

only (public trips will be announced later). Trips are for groups of 6 or more .

. Only one trip request per facility.

What facility staff should do:

Complete the Specialty Service Request Form (linked in the original notice).

(linked in the original notice). Email the form to Kristen Fragale at kristen.fragale@oswegocountyny.gov.

Transportation is free, thanks to sponsorship from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Questions? Call Oswego County Office of Mobility Management at 315-746-4222 or find them on Facebook.