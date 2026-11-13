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Oswego County
Final Medicare 101 session offered Nov. 25
7 days ago
The Oswego County Office for the Aging will hold its final “Medicare 101” session of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be offered both on Zoom and in person at the Oswego County Office for the Aging, 74 Bunner St., Oswego. Registration is required.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oswego County
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