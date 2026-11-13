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Oswego County
Group rides offered to Lights on the Lake
7 days ago
Oswego County Office of Mobility Management is working with the Alzheimer's Association and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Transportation to offer group rides to Wegmans "Lights on the Lake" for residents of senior living facilities in Oswego County. Staff at senior living facilities in the county can submit a request form to plan a group trip.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oswego County
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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