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Ostrander
📢 Open seat on Ostrander Planning & Zoning Commission
8 days ago
📢 Help shape Ostrander’s growth: commission seat open
The Village of Ostrander has an open seat on its Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm.
If you’re interested in serving on this commission, call Robin Ruff at 740-409-0545 to learn more and be considered for the open seat.
This is a chance to get involved in local decisions about planning and zoning in our village.
More Info: Planning and Zoning Commission open seat – Officia...
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