📢 Help shape Ostrander’s growth: commission seat open

The Village of Ostrander has an open seat on its Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm.

If you’re interested in serving on this commission, call Robin Ruff at 740-409-0545 to learn more and be considered for the open seat.

This is a chance to get involved in local decisions about planning and zoning in our village.