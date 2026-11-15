Looking to help a working cat or welcome a sweet companion into your home? These adoptable cats in Ossipee, NH are waiting at Lakes Region Humane Society for the right match.

Status: Adoptable barn cat

Adoptable barn cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Very independent, prefers to keep to herself, not seeking human attention

Very independent, prefers to keep to herself, not seeking human attention Best home: Quiet barn or outdoor space with a safe shelter, plenty of room to roam, and regular meals

Quiet with a safe shelter, plenty of room to roam, and regular meals Ideal for: Someone who wants a low-interaction outdoor cat to enjoy the property and provide four-legged company

Someone who wants a low-interaction outdoor cat to enjoy the property and provide four-legged company Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society

Phone: (603) 539-1077

👉 Meet Tahini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat

Adoptable barn cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Independent, enjoys outdoor freedom and exploring, likes to put her hunting skills to use, not a lap cat

Independent, enjoys outdoor freedom and exploring, likes to put her hunting skills to use, not a lap cat Best home: Barn or similar setting with shelter, room to roam, and a steady food supply

with shelter, room to roam, and a steady food supply Ideal for: A farm or property owner who wants a working cat and doesn’t need a cuddly house pet

A farm or property owner who wants a working cat and doesn’t need a cuddly house pet Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society

Phone: (603) 539-1077

👉 Meet Aioli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat

Adoptable barn cat Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Very independent and sassy, not a fan of people, prefers to roam, explore, and hunt

Very independent and sassy, not a fan of people, prefers to roam, explore, and hunt Best home: Outdoor barn or similar space with safe shelter, room to roam, and a full food bowl

Outdoor with safe shelter, room to roam, and a full food bowl Ideal for: Someone who appreciates a strong-willed, hands-off working cat

Someone who appreciates a strong-willed, hands-off working cat Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society

Phone: (603) 539-1077

👉 Meet Fluffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable companion cat

Adoptable companion cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Very sweet and affectionate, constant purr motor, loves to share love and attention

Very sweet and affectionate, constant purr motor, loves to share love and attention Best home: Indoor home looking for a friendly, loving companion

Indoor home looking for a friendly, loving companion Ideal for: Families or individuals wanting a cuddly, people-focused cat

Families or individuals wanting a cuddly, people-focused cat Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society

Phone: (603) 539-1077

👉 Meet Susey Sox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have a barn that needs a working cat or a home that needs a purring friend, please reach out to Lakes Region Humane Society at (603) 539-1077 and ask about these Ossipee kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.