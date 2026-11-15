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🐱 Barn & Companion Cats Ready for Adoption in Ossipee
Looking to help a working cat or welcome a sweet companion into your home? These adoptable cats in Ossipee, NH are waiting at Lakes Region Humane Society for the right match.
Tahini
- Status: Adoptable barn cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Personality: Very independent, prefers to keep to herself, not seeking human attention
- Best home: Quiet barn or outdoor space with a safe shelter, plenty of room to roam, and regular meals
- Ideal for: Someone who wants a low-interaction outdoor cat to enjoy the property and provide four-legged company
- Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society
Phone: (603) 539-1077
👉 Meet Tahini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aioli
- Status: Adoptable barn cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Personality: Independent, enjoys outdoor freedom and exploring, likes to put her hunting skills to use, not a lap cat
- Best home: Barn or similar setting with shelter, room to roam, and a steady food supply
- Ideal for: A farm or property owner who wants a working cat and doesn’t need a cuddly house pet
- Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society
Phone: (603) 539-1077
👉 Meet Aioli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fluffy
- Status: Adoptable barn cat
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Very independent and sassy, not a fan of people, prefers to roam, explore, and hunt
- Best home: Outdoor barn or similar space with safe shelter, room to roam, and a full food bowl
- Ideal for: Someone who appreciates a strong-willed, hands-off working cat
- Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society
Phone: (603) 539-1077
👉 Meet Fluffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Susey Sox
- Status: Adoptable companion cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Very sweet and affectionate, constant purr motor, loves to share love and attention
- Best home: Indoor home looking for a friendly, loving companion
- Ideal for: Families or individuals wanting a cuddly, people-focused cat
- Shelter: Lakes Region Humane Society
Phone: (603) 539-1077
👉 Meet Susey Sox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you have a barn that needs a working cat or a home that needs a purring friend, please reach out to Lakes Region Humane Society at (603) 539-1077 and ask about these Ossipee kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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