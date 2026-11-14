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🏥 Ossining NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Lab Roles
Ossining’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both nurses and lab pros. If you like steady work and helping patients, these are worth a look.
Phlebotomist Floater ($1,000 Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: BioReference
- Location: Ossining, NY (travel across local sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus noted
You’ll draw blood, prep and label specimens, and keep patients calm and informed. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of venipuncture experience, a valid phlebotomy cert (where required), and reliable transportation to travel about 100% of the time.
RN Registered Nurse – Pediatric Long Term Care (Night Shift)
- Employer: White Glove Community Care
- Location: Ossining, NY (skilled nursing rehab center)
- Type: Listed as Internship (agency role; check details with recruiter)
- Salary: High pay (exact rate not listed)
Night shift, 12-hour shifts, start ASAP, with health insurance, weekly pay, paid orientation, holiday time-and-a-half, and a $100 monthly benefit card. Great if you’re an RN with an active NY license looking for strong agency support and steady nights.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Long-Term Care (All Shifts)
- Employer: White Glove Placement
- Location: Ossining, NY
- Type: Full-time (3 shifts/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide resident care in a long-term care setting with all shifts available and every other weekend. Best for RNs with NY license and LTC experience who want flexible shifts and a recruiter to walk them through a simple onboarding process.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the recruiter can match you with a similar role nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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