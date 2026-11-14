Ossining’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both nurses and lab pros. If you like steady work and helping patients, these are worth a look.

Employer: BioReference

BioReference Location: Ossining, NY (travel across local sites)

(travel across local sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus noted

You’ll draw blood, prep and label specimens, and keep patients calm and informed. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of venipuncture experience, a valid phlebotomy cert (where required), and reliable transportation to travel about 100% of the time.

Employer: White Glove Community Care

Location: Ossining, NY (skilled nursing rehab center)

(skilled nursing rehab center) Type: Listed as Internship (agency role; check details with recruiter)

Listed as (agency role; check details with recruiter) Salary: High pay (exact rate not listed)

Night shift, 12-hour shifts, start ASAP, with health insurance, weekly pay, paid orientation, holiday time-and-a-half, and a $100 monthly benefit card. Great if you’re an RN with an active NY license looking for strong agency support and steady nights.

Employer: White Glove Placement

Location: Ossining, NY

Type: Full-time (3 shifts/week)

(3 shifts/week) Salary: Not listed

Provide resident care in a long-term care setting with all shifts available and every other weekend. Best for RNs with NY license and LTC experience who want flexible shifts and a recruiter to walk them through a simple onboarding process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the recruiter can match you with a similar role nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.