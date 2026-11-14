Osseo and nearby Maple Grove are busy with high-tech cooling and precision metrology work right now. If you’re into controls, HVAC, or measurement tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gradian Thermal Solutions

Gradian Thermal Solutions Location: Osseo, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead controls design for chillers, dry coolers, cooling towers, and more that support data centers and other mission-critical sites. You’ll own control architectures, PLC/HMI programming, and testing, while mentoring junior engineers and working closely with R&D, manufacturing, and sales.

Employer: ZEISS Group

Location: Maple Grove, MN (listed under Osseo area)

(listed under Osseo area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $74,000 + bonus/commission eligible

Customer-facing engineering role working with CMMs, 3D scanning, and CT X-ray systems. You’ll run demos and proof-of-concepts, train customers on ZEISS software, solve metrology problems, and travel up to 50% across the U.S.

Employer: Gradian Thermal Solutions

Gradian Thermal Solutions Location: Osseo, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role starting up and commissioning large commercial HVAC systems like chillers, RTUs, and air handlers. Expect 50–80% travel, overtime pay opportunities, and lots of time on job sites troubleshooting, optimizing controls, and training customers.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.