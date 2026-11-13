Osseo’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round work and strong benefits on offer. If you’re handy, detail‑oriented, or love building things, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ServiceMaster DSI

ServiceMaster DSI Location: Osseo, MN (full‑time, in‑office with some work‑from‑home flexibility)

(full‑time, in‑office with some work‑from‑home flexibility) Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year + up to 20% bonus

Type: Full‑time

Review and build detailed construction estimates for disaster restoration projects using Xactimate and Symbility. This role comes with on‑the‑job training, clear growth into management, year‑round steady work, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO).

Employer: ServiceMaster RRH

ServiceMaster RRH Location: Osseo, MN

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year

Type: Full‑time

Very similar estimator role focused on fire and water damage restoration, also using Xactimate and Symbility. You’ll handle high‑volume estimates on tight deadlines, help train other estimators, and enjoy competitive pay, benefits, and a collaborative, purpose‑driven team.

Employer: Gradian Thermal Solutions

Location: Osseo, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time

Hands‑on role joining and assembling refrigeration and piping for commercial and industrial HVAC/R systems. Great fit if you’re strong in brazing, pipefitting, and reading mechanical drawings, with benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, safety shoe allowance, and education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.