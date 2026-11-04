🏥 Osseo, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple CNA, LPN & Intern Roles

Osseo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just finishing school or already licensed. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Osseo, MN (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.25 – $42.00/hour

Application window closes: 06/01/2027

This role is for recent PharmD graduates ready to step into real-world pharmacy work and grow into a Pharmacist position. You’ll follow a structured 120‑day training roadmap, support prescription filling and immunizations, and work closely with leaders while earning strong hourly pay and access to part-time benefits.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Location: Osseo, MN

Type: Part-time

This CNA role focuses on daily care and support for tenants in an assisted living/skilled setting, with an emphasis on independence and quality of life. Monarch highlights perks like next‑day pay (UKG Wallet), free single medical insurance, PTO, 401k match, loan reimbursement, and scholarships.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Location: Osseo, MN

Type: Full-time

As an LPN, you’ll provide direct resident care, help shape care plans, and oversee tasks for unlicensed staff in line with Minnesota BON standards. Monarch offers a supportive, mission‑driven environment plus next‑day pay, free single medical insurance, PTO, 401k match, and career growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar shifts or schedules listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.