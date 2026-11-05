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Osseo

Jefferson Twp Transfer Station accepts many items

3 days ago
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Jefferson Township Transfer Station at 3255 Pioneer Rd, Osseo, MI 49266 serves as a one-stop drop-off site for many waste and recycling needs, including household trash, construction and demolition debris, furniture (including mattresses and box springs), metals (steel, copper, brass, aluminum), household and vehicle batteries, books and paper, wire and holiday lights, glass, electronics, items with motors (such as vacuum cleaners and fans), cardboard and boxboard, tires of all sizes with or without rims, Styrofoam and plastics for recycling, household appliances, hot tubs, paddle boats, and secure document shredding. Residents can call 517-523-3019 for details on accepted items and services.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jefferson Township Transfer Station

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