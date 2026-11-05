🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Open Now in Osprey, FL

Osprey’s waterfront spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, tips, and working by the water, these are worth a look.

Employer: Evies Tavern and Grill Main Street (The Point Waterfront Restaurant)

Evies Tavern and Grill Main Street (The Point Waterfront Restaurant) Location: Osprey, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve guests at a busy waterfront restaurant with great views and steady traffic. Must be 18+ with 2+ years serving and restaurant experience; alcohol knowledge and multitasking in a high-stress, high-volume setting are key. Benefits include health, dental, vision insurance and employee discount.

Employer: Evies Tavern and Grill Main Street

Evies Tavern and Grill Main Street Location: Osprey, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the kitchen and dining room in sync by running food to tables and bars and keeping the line clean. No experience needed – they will train you, and you get health, dental, vision, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Evies Tavern and Grill Main Street

Evies Tavern and Grill Main Street Location: Osprey, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cookware, and utensils and helping with basic prep and bussing. No formal experience required, but you should be able to stand for long periods and handle some heavy lifting while following food safety rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often move people into new roles once they’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.