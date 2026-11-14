Oskaloosa has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level kitchen work to full department leadership in a busy grocery store.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you’re after.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Midwest Health, Inc. Location: Oskaloosa, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen in a care community setting—serving meals, pouring drinks, prepping snacks, and keeping dishes and work areas clean and safe. This is a hands-on role where you stay active, help residents daily, and work as part of a close team.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Oskaloosa, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Lead Hy-Vee’s in-store restaurant, running day-to-day operations, managing staff, and keeping food quality and customer service high. Good fit if you like a fast-paced kitchen/restaurant vibe and want leadership experience with a well-known grocery brand.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Oskaloosa, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Oversee Hy-Vee’s Hy-Chi (Asian food) department—managing staff, inventory, displays, and sales while keeping food fresh and customers happy. This role is great if you enjoy leading a team, watching sales numbers, and staying busy on your feet.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.