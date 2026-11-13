🛒 Oskaloosa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oskaloosa has a few solid retail roles open right now, from big-box to dollar store. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1393

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2203 Avenue A West, Oskaloosa, IA 52577

Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible premiums and Type: Part-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s worth a look: Keep the meat and produce area stocked, fresh, and food-safe while moving freight to the sales floor. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 209 Cornerstone Drive #D, Oskaloosa, IA 52577

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Listed as Full-Time (description also mentions part-time)

Listed as (description also mentions part-time) Why it’s worth a look: Help run the store day-to-day—customer service, opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and leading associates. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 209 Cornerstone Drive #D, Oskaloosa, IA 52577

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Why it’s worth a look: Focus on freight flow and merchandising—keeping shelves full, planning displays, and helping manage stockroom and sales floor. Includes paid time off, retirement with match, stock purchase program, and access to an employee discount platform.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.