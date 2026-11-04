🏭 Oskaloosa Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oskaloosa’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid manufacturing employers are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clow Valve Company

Clow Valve Company Location: Oskaloosa, IA (Machine Shop)

(Machine Shop) Type: Full-time, weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 5am–5pm)

Pay: Starting $30.14/hr, up to $30.80/hr + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Work on industrial machines at a long-standing local manufacturer of water valves and fire hydrants. This role is very hands-on—repairing, installing, and maintaining equipment—with health insurance after 60 days and strong pay for a 3-day workweek.

Employer: GardenCore

Location: Oskaloosa, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$20.00/hr

Run manual and automated machines in a fast-paced production setting making lawn and garden products. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life insurance, PTO, and paid holidays for folks with a few years of machine or trades experience.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.