Oshkosh has some solid customer service openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Here are a few good ones to check out this week:

Employer: Domino's – Team Honey Badger

Domino's – Location: Oshkosh, WI (502 W Murdock Ave)

Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights)

(evenings & late nights) Pay: Starting at $14/hour , with raises as you complete training

, with raises as you complete training Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed, flexible schedules, and they promote from within. You’ll take orders, make pizzas, handle payments, and keep things clean in a fun, fast-paced shop that’s closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Employer: Domino's – Team Honey Badger

Domino's – Location: Oshkosh, WI (1179 S Washburn St)

Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights)

(evenings & late nights) Pay: Starting at $14/hour , with opportunity to increase after training

, with opportunity to increase after training Why it’s worth a look: Same perks as the Murdock Ave store—flexible hours, on-the-job training, and clear paths to leadership roles—just at a different Oshkosh location, which might be closer to home or school.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Why it’s worth a look: All shifts available, and you get weekly pay, health care (medical, dental, vision), retirement plan (401k/IRA), paid time off, and advancement opportunities. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the store clean, and support a busy travel center.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.