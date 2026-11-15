Oshkosh has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from travel center kitchens to grocery bakeries and local bars. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

LV Petroleum LLC Location: Oshkosh, WI (inside a travel center)

(inside a travel center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy travel center diner running smoothly by prepping food, cooking, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. This role comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, weekly pay, and growth opportunities, plus steady hours in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Part-time (flexible hours; some full-time options)

(flexible hours; some full-time options) Salary: Not listed

Join a busy grocery bakery helping guests find treats, take cake orders, and keep displays stocked and looking great. Festival offers 15% associate discount, weekly pay, Sunday/holiday premium pay, vision & dental for part-time, 401(k), and wellness support, plus schedules posted two weeks in advance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Oshkosh, WI (in-person)

Type: Part-time (must be able to work Fridays)

(must be able to work Fridays) Salary: Not listed

Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and keep guests happy in a lively bar setting. This role is geared toward experienced bartenders and offers paid training and an employee discount, plus chances to help with banquets and special events.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.