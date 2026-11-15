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🍽️ Oshkosh Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Oshkosh has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from travel center kitchens to grocery bakeries and local bars. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.
Restaurant Team Members (Cooks & Kitchen)
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC
- Location: Oshkosh, WI (inside a travel center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a busy travel center diner running smoothly by prepping food, cooking, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. This role comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, weekly pay, and growth opportunities, plus steady hours in a fast-paced setting.
Bakery Clerk
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Part-time (flexible hours; some full-time options)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a busy grocery bakery helping guests find treats, take cake orders, and keep displays stocked and looking great. Festival offers 15% associate discount, weekly pay, Sunday/holiday premium pay, vision & dental for part-time, 401(k), and wellness support, plus schedules posted two weeks in advance.
Bartender
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Oshkosh, WI (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (must be able to work Fridays)
- Salary: Not listed
Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and keep guests happy in a lively bar setting. This role is geared toward experienced bartenders and offers paid training and an employee discount, plus chances to help with banquets and special events.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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