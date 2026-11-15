Oshkosh is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable cats and kittens are all waiting at Oshkosh Area Humane Society for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

Part of the “coffee babies” litter (Scooter, Perk, Dunkin, Brew)

A bit shy at first, but blossoms with time

Loves attention once he feels safe

Playful and active

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend to grow up with

👉 Meet Scooter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

Another of the “coffee babies”

Described as the most outgoing of his siblings

of his siblings Still needs a little time to adjust in new places

Very playful and enjoys attention

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Brew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/white

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

Orange, playful, and sweet

Paired with his buddy Pip

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend (kittens do best in pairs)

👉 Meet Darryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

One of the “coffee babies”

Shy at first but warms up with patience

Loves attention once comfortable

Enjoys belly rubs and playtime

and playtime Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Dunkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

From the playful litter: Vesemir, Mustang, Kia, Durango

Described as absolutely adorable

Full of kitten energy and loves to play

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Durango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 5 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

Former stray looking for a fresh start

Sweet boy who just needs a little time to warm up

Will happily hop into your lap and ask for pets

and ask for pets Enjoys gentle affection

Being tried with other cats; has been hissy so far, so may prefer a quieter setup or slow introductions

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Orange or red

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

From the Vesemir/Mustang/Kia/Durango litter

Very cute and playful

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend to grow up with

👉 Meet Kia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

One of the “coffee babies”

Enjoys attention on her terms

Likes to sit next to you rather than on you

Needs a bit of time to adjust in new places

Loves to play

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Perk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: White/Brown tabby

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

From the same fun litter as Mustang, Kia, and Durango

Described as absolutely adorable

Loves to play and explore

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Vesemir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Age: 3.5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown tabby

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

Described as a cute little “floofball”

Paired with his friend Darryl

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/white

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

From the Vesemir/Mustang/Kia/Durango litter

Very cute and playful

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend

👉 Meet Mustang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these faces has caught your eye, consider stopping by Oshkosh Area Humane Society or giving them a call at (920) 424-2128 to learn more, visit during public hours, or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.