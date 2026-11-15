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🐱 Playful Oshkosh Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Oshkosh is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable cats and kittens are all waiting at Oshkosh Area Humane Society for a safe, loving home.
Scooter
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown tabby
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- Part of the “coffee babies” litter (Scooter, Perk, Dunkin, Brew)
- A bit shy at first, but blossoms with time
- Loves attention once he feels safe
- Playful and active
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend to grow up with
👉 Meet Scooter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brew
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- Another of the “coffee babies”
- Described as the most outgoing of his siblings
- Still needs a little time to adjust in new places
- Very playful and enjoys attention
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Brew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darryl
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange/white
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- Orange, playful, and sweet
- Paired with his buddy Pip
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend (kittens do best in pairs)
👉 Meet Darryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dunkin
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- One of the “coffee babies”
- Shy at first but warms up with patience
- Loves attention once comfortable
- Enjoys belly rubs and playtime
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Dunkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Durango
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange or red
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- From the playful litter: Vesemir, Mustang, Kia, Durango
- Described as absolutely adorable
- Full of kitten energy and loves to play
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Durango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clyde
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 5 years (adult)
Gender: Male
Color: Black and white
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- Former stray looking for a fresh start
- Sweet boy who just needs a little time to warm up
- Will happily hop into your lap and ask for pets
- Enjoys gentle affection
- Being tried with other cats; has been hissy so far, so may prefer a quieter setup or slow introductions
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kia
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 months (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Orange or red
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- From the Vesemir/Mustang/Kia/Durango litter
- Very cute and playful
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend to grow up with
👉 Meet Kia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Perk
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Black
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- One of the “coffee babies”
- Enjoys attention on her terms
- Likes to sit next to you rather than on you
- Needs a bit of time to adjust in new places
- Loves to play
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Perk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vesemir
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: White/Brown tabby
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- From the same fun litter as Mustang, Kia, and Durango
- Described as absolutely adorable
- Loves to play and explore
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Vesemir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pip
Breed: Domestic Longhair
Age: 3.5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Black/Brown tabby
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- Described as a cute little “floofball”
- Paired with his friend Darryl
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mustang
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange/white
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Phone: (920) 424-2128
- From the Vesemir/Mustang/Kia/Durango litter
- Very cute and playful
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend
👉 Meet Mustang and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these faces has caught your eye, consider stopping by Oshkosh Area Humane Society or giving them a call at (920) 424-2128 to learn more, visit during public hours, or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.