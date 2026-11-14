Oshkosh has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from grocery and convenience stores to banking and traveling merchandiser work. Good options here whether you want part-time, full-time, or a path into leadership.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Oshkosh, WI (hybrid – in-office 3+ days/week )

(hybrid – in-office ) Salary: $80,370 – $98,230/year

Type: Full-time

This role is all about calling business clients, walking them through account setup and digital banking tools, and helping solve issues. Great fit if you’re confident on the phone, like clear goals, and want strong benefits and growth at a major bank.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

(Advantage Solutions) Location: Based in Oshkosh, WI with regular travel

Based in with regular travel Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time, traveling, overnights

You’ll reset shelves, build displays, and track inventory in different stores, with paid travel and hotel stays. Training is provided, no experience needed, so this works well if you like physical work, independence, and being on the road up to 50%+ of the time.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Full-time

Lead the entire produce department—staffing, scheduling, ordering, merchandising, and food safety. Ideal if you have 5+ years of leadership (including 2+ in management) and want a stable grocery career with perks like 15% grocery discount, weekly pay, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Full-time or part-time

Support the Produce Manager during evening hours—guiding the team, keeping displays full and fresh, and handling guest questions and special orders. Good step if you’ve worked in grocery and are ready to move into front-line leadership.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week)

Stock fruits and veggies, keep displays looking sharp, and help guests find what they need. This is a solid entry role with flexible shifts, weekly pay, and a 15% grocery discount.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Part-time or full-time, nights

Work overnight/evenings to stock grocery, frozen, dairy, and more so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Great if you like quiet shifts, physical work (up to 50 lbs), and a consistent routine.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Part-time

Help keep shelves full, clean, and easy to shop, while answering guest questions and unloading deliveries. Nice fit if you want flexible hours and a team-focused, fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

Type: Part-time (afternoons/evenings)

Focus on frozen and dairy—stocking milk, cheese, pizza, ice cream, and more, while keeping cases clean and organized. Good for someone who doesn’t mind cooler temps and wants steady, physical work with guest interaction.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 2322 Jackson St, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Type: Full-time, days and evenings

Run the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking good at a busy convenience store. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Oshkosh roles like these can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.