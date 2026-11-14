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🛒 Oshkosh Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $98K
Oshkosh has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from grocery and convenience stores to banking and traveling merchandiser work. Good options here whether you want part-time, full-time, or a path into leadership.
Digital Activation Outbound Specialist
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Oshkosh, WI (hybrid – in-office 3+ days/week)
- Salary: $80,370 – $98,230/year
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about calling business clients, walking them through account setup and digital banking tools, and helping solve issues. Great fit if you’re confident on the phone, like clear goals, and want strong benefits and growth at a major bank.
Traveling Retail Merchandiser - Overnight
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)
- Location: Based in Oshkosh, WI with regular travel
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, traveling, overnights
You’ll reset shelves, build displays, and track inventory in different stores, with paid travel and hotel stays. Training is provided, no experience needed, so this works well if you like physical work, independence, and being on the road up to 50%+ of the time.
Produce Department Manager
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Full-time
Lead the entire produce department—staffing, scheduling, ordering, merchandising, and food safety. Ideal if you have 5+ years of leadership (including 2+ in management) and want a stable grocery career with perks like 15% grocery discount, weekly pay, and 401(k) with match.
Produce Evening Supervisor
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Full-time or part-time
Support the Produce Manager during evening hours—guiding the team, keeping displays full and fresh, and handling guest questions and special orders. Good step if you’ve worked in grocery and are ready to move into front-line leadership.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week)
Stock fruits and veggies, keep displays looking sharp, and help guests find what they need. This is a solid entry role with flexible shifts, weekly pay, and a 15% grocery discount.
Center Store 3rd Shift Stocker
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Part-time or full-time, nights
Work overnight/evenings to stock grocery, frozen, dairy, and more so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Great if you like quiet shifts, physical work (up to 50 lbs), and a consistent routine.
Grocery Clerk I (Part-Time)
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Part-time
Help keep shelves full, clean, and easy to shop, while answering guest questions and unloading deliveries. Nice fit if you want flexible hours and a team-focused, fast-paced grocery setting.
Frozen Food/Dairy Clerk
- Employer: Festival Foods
- Location: 2415 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904
- Type: Part-time (afternoons/evenings)
Focus on frozen and dairy—stocking milk, cheese, pizza, ice cream, and more, while keeping cases clean and organized. Good for someone who doesn’t mind cooler temps and wants steady, physical work with guest interaction.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative)
- Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
- Location: 2322 Jackson St, Oshkosh, WI 54901
- Type: Full-time, days and evenings
Run the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking good at a busy convenience store. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with match.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Oshkosh roles like these can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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