Oshkosh has some solid transportation openings right now, from hands-on shop work to weekday delivery routes. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Quality Truck Care Center, Inc.

Quality Truck Care Center, Inc. Location: Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on trailers in a clean, modern shop doing DOT/PM inspections, brake and suspension work, plus welding and fabrication. This family-owned company offers up to 4 weeks vacation, extra PTO, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid OEM training, and a very family-first, flexible schedule.

Employer: Quality Truck Care Center, Inc.

Quality Truck Care Center, Inc. Location: Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (second shift gets $5,000 annual bonus)

Hands-on role repairing and rebuilding engines, transmissions, drivelines, and more on tractors. You’ll get monthly efficiency bonuses, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, paid training, and a clear path to advance your tech career.

Employer: OEC Graphics, Inc.

Location: Oshkosh, WI 54902

Oshkosh, WI 54902 Type: Listed as Full-time, benefit eligible (posting header says Part-time)

Listed as (posting header says Part-time) Salary: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Weekday driving job, Monday–Friday ~6:30 AM–3:30 PM, delivering products and helping with shipping/receiving. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a flexible schedule, ideal if you like being on the road but home every night.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.