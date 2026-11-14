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🏥 Oshkosh Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to $300K
Oshkosh healthcare is busy right now—good news if you want steady work or a big next step in your career. Here are several solid openings, from first healthcare jobs to high-earning clinical roles.
Clinic Phlebotomist
- Employer: Aurora Health Care
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role drawing blood and processing lab specimens for patients of all ages. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, want to work in a fast-paced clinic, and are ready to build lab and patient-care skills with no prior experience required.
General Dentist – Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Employer: RLJ Dental (supported by Heartland Dental)
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $300,000 minimum first-year compensation; uncapped earning potential
Lead a solo-doctor practice with full clinical autonomy, modern tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and a strong existing patient base. Includes unlimited CE, discretionary PTO, tuition reimbursement, and profit share bonuses—ideal for both new grads and experienced dentists.
Nurse Practitioner (Per Diem)
- Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)
- Location: Winnebago County, WI (including Oshkosh)
- Type: Per diem / contract (labeled internship)
- Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment
Conduct 1-hour in-home and virtual assessments for Medicare members, focusing on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Flexible schedule (minimum 25 availability slots/month) and 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment, great if you want extra income and autonomy.
(Note: A second posting for this same NP Per Diem role exists; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)
Emergency Room Technician and Health Unit Clerk
- Employer: Aurora Health Care
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Split role combining ER tech work (vitals, phlebotomy, wound care, transporting patients, monitoring) with unit clerk duties (phones, orders, scheduling tests). Requires CNA or EMT (or MA program) plus BLS, and is a strong choice if you like fast-paced emergency settings.
Clinical Pharmacist – Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh (Casual)
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Part-time / Casual
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based pharmacist role overseeing pharmacotherapy, medication safety, and formulary management. Requires a BS or PharmD from an ACPE-accredited school (or FPGEC) and state pharmacist license, with chances to precept students and residents.
Clinic Assistant – CMA / LPN – Family Practice
- Employer: ThedaCare
- Location: ThedaCare Physicians – Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Part-time (0.7 FTE, ~28 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Variable day shifts 7 a.m.–6 p.m., 1 weekend every 6 weeks
- Salary: Not listed
Team-based family practice clinic role rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with procedures, and supporting documentation. Open to CMA or LPN, with focus on work–life balance, ongoing development, and preventive care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Oshkosh healthcare employers are growing, and getting your name in early can open doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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