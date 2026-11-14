Oshkosh healthcare is busy right now—good news if you want steady work or a big next step in your career. Here are several solid openings, from first healthcare jobs to high-earning clinical roles.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Aurora Health Care Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role drawing blood and processing lab specimens for patients of all ages. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, want to work in a fast-paced clinic, and are ready to build lab and patient-care skills with no prior experience required.

Employer: RLJ Dental (supported by Heartland Dental)

(supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $300,000 minimum first-year compensation; uncapped earning potential

Lead a solo-doctor practice with full clinical autonomy, modern tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and a strong existing patient base. Includes unlimited CE, discretionary PTO, tuition reimbursement, and profit share bonuses—ideal for both new grads and experienced dentists.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)

Location: Winnebago County, WI (including Oshkosh)

Type: Per diem / contract (labeled internship)

Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment

Conduct 1-hour in-home and virtual assessments for Medicare members, focusing on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Flexible schedule (minimum 25 availability slots/month) and 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment, great if you want extra income and autonomy.

(Note: A second posting for this same NP Per Diem role exists; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split role combining ER tech work (vitals, phlebotomy, wound care, transporting patients, monitoring) with unit clerk duties (phones, orders, scheduling tests). Requires CNA or EMT (or MA program) plus BLS, and is a strong choice if you like fast-paced emergency settings.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Part-time / Casual

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based pharmacist role overseeing pharmacotherapy, medication safety, and formulary management. Requires a BS or PharmD from an ACPE-accredited school (or FPGEC) and state pharmacist license, with chances to precept students and residents.

Employer: ThedaCare

Location: ThedaCare Physicians – Oshkosh, WI

Type: Part-time (0.7 FTE, ~28 hrs/week)

Schedule: Variable day shifts 7 a.m.–6 p.m., 1 weekend every 6 weeks

Variable Salary: Not listed

Team-based family practice clinic role rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with procedures, and supporting documentation. Open to CMA or LPN, with focus on work–life balance, ongoing development, and preventive care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Oshkosh healthcare employers are growing, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.