Oshkosh is busy right now for hands-on work. If you like fixing, building, or welding, there are a couple of solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $125,000+/year, based on experience

Work in a modern collision shop doing full body repair: disassembly, frame straightening, welding, glass, and repainting to pre-accident condition. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, and more.

Alternate listing with the same role/details is also on Indeed: Auto Body Technician (Indeed)

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career welding role with a major power equipment maker. You’ll read blueprints, run MIG welding, help with robotic welders, and move between product lines as needed.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.