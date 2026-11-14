Looking for a fun walking buddy or a cozy couch companion in Oshkosh, WI? These adoptable dogs at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: 2 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Weight: 45 lbs

Adoption Fee: $152

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

About Diamond:

Diamond is an active, playful, and affectionate girl who’s always ready for her next adventure. She loves to explore and sniff everything, and she’s happy to spend time playing with toys.

She already knows sit and stay and is eager to keep learning. She’s still working on her manners, so she’ll do best with someone ready to give her a bit of continued training and guidance.

👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: 2 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Weight: 11 lbs

Adoption Fee: $252

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

About Neeley:

Neeley is a scruffy little sweetheart whose hair practically begs for a cute mohawk. She is affectionate and people-loving, and she enjoys walks as much as quiet nights in.

She walks well on leash and already knows “sit.” She seems dog-social and respectful. Her history with cats is unknown, so slow introductions would be important if you have kitties at home.

👉 Meet Neeley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: 10 months (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Weight: 9 lbs

Adoption Fee: $252

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

About Kingston:

Kingston is a social, spunky “Loverboy” who just wants to be your friend. He loves spending time with people, prancing around the dog runs, and soaking up affection and attention.

He walks well on a leash, knows how to sit, and seems dog-social and eager to play. His history with cats is unknown, so careful introductions are recommended.

👉 Meet Kingston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: 3 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Weight: 30 lbs

Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

About Joey:

Joey is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves being close to people. If you’re looking for a dog who enjoys cuddles, playtime, and snuggly naps, Joey could be your match.

He is great on leash, making him a lovely walking companion. Joey is dog-social and enjoys playing with his buddy Rex at the shelter. His listing notes that he has some history with cats (details on the site), so be sure to ask the shelter for more info.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: About 2 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Weight: 32 lbs

Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Phone: (920) 424-2128

About Rex:

Rex is a sweet, friendly guy with unforgettable “Dumbo” ears. He loves getting outside to run around and explore and is happy to hang out by your side in the yard or garden.

He’s a medium-sized, short and sturdy companion who enjoys treats and has lots of love to give. Rex is also dog-social and enjoys playing with Joey.

👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Oshkosh, WI area and one of these dogs caught your eye, please call the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at (920) 424-2128 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.