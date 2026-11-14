📢 UW-Oshkosh recognized for Fox Cities Marathon support

The University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh was honored by the Community First Fox Cities Marathon for its big role in the Sept. 18-20 race weekend.

Here’s what UWO received:

2nd place in Division 1 of the Amcor Healthy Business Challenge , based on how many people joined the UWO team , including a 5K run/walk group of nearly 20 led by Chancellor Manohar Singh .

of the , based on how many people joined the , including a led by . A $1,500 contribution to UWO Cross Country for years of helping at the four relay exchange zones and handing out medals.

to for years of helping at the and handing out medals. A $3,000 contribution to the College of Nursing, Health Professions and STEM for nursing students’ volunteer work at the finish line chute and in the medical pavilion.

UWO also added fun and support along the course with Clash the Titan, the Titan Thunder Marching Band, and the UWO Cheer Team, plus a UWO-sponsored water station and a mile-marker sponsorship.

Race Director Julie Johnson thanked UWO, saying the event and community are better because of this partnership.