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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Oshkosh
Looking for a new feline friend in Oshkosh, WI? These sweet cats and kittens at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society are already fixed, vaccinated, and waiting for a cozy home.
Galadriel
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Tortoiseshell
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV
- Tiny, absolutely adorable kitten with lots of energy
- Has lived with large dogs
- Came in with her mom Lief and siblings
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend to grow up with
👉 Meet Galadriel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lief
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 1 year (adult)
Gender: Female
Color: Tortoiseshell
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative
- Sweet momma cat who raised three kittens in foster care
- A bit shy and would do best in a quiet home
- Enjoys gentle pets and needs time to adjust
👉 Meet Lief and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gandalf
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange/Red & White
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative
- Full of kitten energy and very cute
- Has lived with large dogs
- Came in with mom Lief
- Needs an age-appropriate cat buddy to grow up with
👉 Meet Gandalf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilda
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2 months (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Orange/Red & White
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative
- Adorable, playful kitten with lots of energy
- Has lived with large dogs
- Came in with mom Lief
- Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend for a healthy, happy life
👉 Meet Tilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eliza
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 4 months (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Black/Orange (tortie mix)
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative
- Adorable, friendly, and quite vocal
- Loves attention and wants all the love
- Needs an age-appropriate cat friend to grow up with
👉 Meet Eliza and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Debbie
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 4 years (adult)
Gender: Female
Color: Black/Orange (tortie)
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative
- Very friendly and social
- Greets visitors right at the door
- Has lived with other cats
👉 Meet Debbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nigel
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Cream/Ivory
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Surrendered with Debbie and Eliza (part of the same group)
- Adoption details and personality notes are available through the shelter
👉 Meet Nigel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Momo
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Black/Brown Tabby
Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128
- Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative
- Came in as a stray, then lived in foster care
- Described as very friendly, loves to play and cuddle
- Takes a little time to settle in, then becomes very affectionate
👉 Meet Momo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Oshkosh, consider stopping by the Oshkosh Area Humane Society or calling (920) 424-2128 to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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