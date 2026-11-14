Looking for a new feline friend in Oshkosh, WI? These sweet cats and kittens at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society are already fixed, vaccinated, and waiting for a cozy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV

Tiny, absolutely adorable kitten with lots of energy

kitten with lots of energy Has lived with large dogs

Came in with her mom Lief and siblings

and siblings Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend to grow up with

👉 Meet Galadriel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1 year (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative

Sweet momma cat who raised three kittens in foster care

who raised three kittens in foster care A bit shy and would do best in a quiet home

and would do best in a Enjoys gentle pets and needs time to adjust

👉 Meet Lief and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red & White

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative

Full of kitten energy and very cute

and very cute Has lived with large dogs

Came in with mom Lief

Needs an age-appropriate cat buddy to grow up with

👉 Meet Gandalf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red & White

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative

Adorable , playful kitten with lots of energy

, playful kitten with lots of energy Has lived with large dogs

Came in with mom Lief

Needs an age-appropriate kitty friend for a healthy, happy life

👉 Meet Tilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black/Orange (tortie mix)

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative

Adorable, friendly , and quite vocal

, and Loves attention and wants all the love

Needs an age-appropriate cat friend to grow up with

👉 Meet Eliza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Black/Orange (tortie)

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative

Very friendly and social

Greets visitors right at the door

Has lived with other cats

👉 Meet Debbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Surrendered with Debbie and Eliza (part of the same group)

(part of the same group) Adoption details and personality notes are available through the shelter

👉 Meet Nigel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown Tabby

Shelter: Oshkosh Area Humane Society — (920) 424-2128

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative

Came in as a stray , then lived in foster care

, then lived in Described as very friendly , loves to play and cuddle

, loves to Takes a little time to settle in, then becomes very affectionate

👉 Meet Momo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oshkosh, consider stopping by the Oshkosh Area Humane Society or calling (920) 424-2128 to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.