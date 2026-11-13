Oshkosh has some solid sales roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and growing your income over time. These three openings all offer clear earning potential and room to move up.

Employer: Quality Truck Care Center, Inc.

Location: Oshkosh, WI (plus De Pere, Appleton, Fond du Lac options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based truck/heavy equipment sales)

Sell new and used heavy-duty trucks for a long-standing, family-owned dealer. You’ll handle sales and leases, help customers spec the right trucks, and enjoy strong benefits like up to 4 weeks vacation, monthly bonuses, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, tuition help, and flexible hours. Requires a WI CDL, truck or heavy equipment sales experience, and comfort with OEM software.

Employer: Rural Mutual Insurance Company

Location: Oshkosh, WI (Wisconsin territory)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $48,000–$85,000 (base salary plus commissions and bonuses)

Build your own book of business helping Wisconsin families, farms, and small businesses with their insurance needs. The financed agent program offers base salary support, commissions, bonuses, paid training, and licensing help, so you don’t need prior insurance experience. Great fit if you like networking, community events, and long-term relationship building.

Employer: Shawn Dockry State Farm Agency

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $35,000–$45,000

Total Earning Potential: Around $70,000+ with commissions and incentives

Join a growing State Farm agency focused on coaching and career growth. You’ll talk with prospects, recommend auto, home, and life coverage, and help hit team sales goals. Comes with 401(k) match, paid time off, training, and clear advancement paths. Sales or customer service experience helps, but they’ll train the right person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to training motivated people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.