Oshkosh has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and great if you enjoy making a direct impact.

Employer: YMCA

YMCA Location: Oshkosh, WI (20th Ave YMCA)

(20th Ave YMCA) Employment type: Likely part-time (evenings/weekends focused)

Likely (evenings/weekends focused) Salary: Not listed

Help run family nights, youth lock-ins, seasonal events, and field trips at the Y. This is an active, on-your-feet role where you’ll set up games and inflatables, welcome families, supervise kids, and help keep events safe and fun—perfect if you like busy evenings and working with children.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second link; details are the same, so here’s the key info in one place.)

Employer: Mason's Happy Place (supporting a local family)

Mason's Happy Place (supporting a local family) Location: Oshkosh, WI

Employment type: Part-time (about 10–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $18.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

+ Schedule: Tuesdays: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Fridays: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Every other Saturday: 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM (overnight, must stay awake) Every other Sunday: 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM (overnight, must stay awake)



Support an adult with Autism in daily life—personal care, cooking, meds, staying organized, and getting out into the community (YMCA, shopping, walks). This is a good fit if you’re patient, calm, and dependable, and like one-on-one work where you can really get to know someone.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes schedules and details can be flexible if you’re the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.