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🚌 Oshkosh, WI Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving & Tech Roles
Oshkosh has some solid transportation openings right now, from hands-on shop work to local driving with steady hours. Good mix of big-name employers and long-time local companies.
Heavy Equipment Field Technician (Mechanic)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Oshkosh, WI (field role based out of local rental facility)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs, some on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts, using laptops/tablets and advanced diagnostics to handle mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel repairs. Includes year-round OEM training, full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and extras like tool/boot reimbursement and a gym stipend.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and keep the vehicle clean and inspected. Role can also include in-store help and cashier work, with benefits like PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and clear paths to grow your career.
Driver Local Class A – Part Time
- Employer: West Bend Transit and Service Co.
- Location: Oshkosh, WI (local routes)
- Type: Listed as full-time, but schedule is part-time (max ~30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $28.00/hour
Run local Class A dry van routes with no-touch freight, home daily, and no downtown Chicago. Family-owned for over 100 years, with year-round work, modern equipment, paid orientation/training, retirement plan, and a strong focus on safety and work–life balance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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