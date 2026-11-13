💰 Oshkosh, WI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $64K–$150K+

Oshkosh has some solid finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on payables to high-level corporate strategy. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: CR Meyer

CR Meyer Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a well-known local contractor by handling vendor invoices, payments, and account reconciliations. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of A/P experience, like working with vendors, and want a role that keeps you busy and growing in accounting.

Employer: Oshkosh Corporation

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,500 – $103,500

Work on cash and liquidity management, budgeting, forecasting, and monthly close for a global manufacturer. Ideal if you have a finance/accounting degree plus experience or internships and want exposure to corporate treasury, capital projects, and process improvement.

Employer: Oshkosh Corporation

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,600 – $154,400

Senior role focused on M&A, valuations, and strategic analysis across the company. Great for someone with 5+ years in corporate development, investment banking, or private equity who wants to work on deals, competitor analysis, and executive-level presentations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.