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Oshkosh
🚌 Oshkosh Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Openings
9 days ago
Oshkosh has a nice mix of local driving jobs right now, from CDL routes to flexible food delivery. Good options whether you want full-time, part-time, or an internship.
Class A Dry Van Driver (Internship)
- Employer: Hydrite
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
This CDL Class A Dry Van internship has you delivering Hydrite products while learning the ropes of DOT rules, safety, and warehouse work. Comes with strong benefits for an internship, including medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401k & profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks.
Bulk Tanker Driver (Class A CDL)
- Employer: Hydrite
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Not listed (CDL driving role)
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a bulk tanker delivering Hydrite products while keeping up with daily inspections, paperwork, and safety rules. This role offers up to 10% retirement contribution, PTO, day-one medical/dental/vision, plus extras like tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, and wellness coaching.
Class A Dry Van Driver
- Employer: Hydrite
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Not listed (CDL driving role)
- Salary: Not listed
Run dry van routes for Hydrite, handling local deliveries, returns, and basic warehouse tasks. You’ll need a Class A CDL with HN endorsements and be comfortable with physical work; in return you get a full benefits package, 401k & profit sharing, PTO, and strong training.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. O’Reilly offers competitive pay, PTO, 401k with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and health benefits, plus room to grow.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: China 1
- Location: Oshkosh, WI
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary
- Salary: About $17–$25+ per hour (base + tips)
Deliver food orders around town using your own vehicle, with a flexible schedule and the chance to keep 100% of your tips. Good fit if you want quick local work and like staying on the move.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local driving jobs open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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