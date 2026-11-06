🏥 Oshkosh Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $130K+ Roles

Oshkosh’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from in‑home care to high‑tech hospital roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: Clarity Care

Clarity Care Location: Oshkosh, WI (home care)

(home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $17.50/hour + $1/hour weekend premium

+ Why it’s appealing: No experience needed, paid training, paid travel time and mileage, health/dental/vision, retirement benefits, PTO, and daily pay options. Great fit if you’re caring, want steady hours, and like helping people stay independent at home.

Employer: Lake Pointe Villa Assisted Living

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Flexible PRN shifts in an assisted living setting, helping residents with daily care, socialization, and staying independent. Good option if you have (or want) direct care experience and need extra hours on top of another job or school.

Employer: Roshal Health

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: PRN (W2 employment)

(W2 employment) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: PRN CT/X‑ray role with a national imaging company that focuses on work/life balance, offers PTO and full benefits for many part‑time staff, and gives you variety in mostly ER environments. Requires ARRT (R)(CT), 1+ year experience, BLS/CPR, and comfort with contrast studies and portable X‑ray.

Employer: Valley Veterinary Hospital (AAHA-accredited, small animal)

(AAHA-accredited, small animal) Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Full-time (in-person) Pay: $130,000–$150,000/year + incentives, no negative accrual

+ incentives, no negative accrual Why it’s appealing: Long‑standing, multi‑doctor private practice with strong mentorship, modern tools (laser therapy, ultrasound, digital rads, full IDEXX), and a big benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k)/IRA with match, CE stipend, relocation help, pet discounts, PTO). Open to new grads and experienced DVMs.

Employer: Froedtert ThedaCare

Location: Oshkosh, WI (East Oshkosh Medical Center)

(East Oshkosh Medical Center) Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Pay: Competitive salary with two-year guarantee , then production-based; sign-on bonus (exact amounts not listed)

Competitive salary with , then production-based; (exact amounts not listed) Why it’s appealing: Foundational BE/BC Internal Medicine role in a brand-new, state-of-the-art medical center opening January 2026. Outpatient-focused with optional inpatient/procedures, 36 patient hours + 4 admin hours weekly, Epic EMR with DAX Copilot, smart call schedule, 35 days PTO, CME funds, strong retirement options (403(b), 457(b)), PSLF eligibility, and full medical, dental, vision, and malpractice (including tail).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.