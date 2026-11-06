💰 Oshkosh Accounting Jobs: Multiple Openings from Specialist to Director

Oshkosh has some solid accounting roles right now, from hands-on payables work to leading full finance teams. If you’re numbers-focused and like steady, mission-driven work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clarity Care (nonprofit)

Clarity Care (nonprofit) Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages)

Lead the day-to-day accounting operations for a nonprofit that supports people with varying abilities. You’ll handle monthly close, budgets, financial reporting, audits, and supervise payroll and accounting staff, with benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and daily pay.

Employer: Clarity Care (nonprofit)

Clarity Care (nonprofit) Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages)

Great fit if you’re detail-oriented and like accounts payable and reconciliations. You’ll manage Paycom expense management, invoices, credit card and account reconciliations, W-9s/1099s, and support month-end close, with room for advancement plus health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and daily pay.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading corporate tax operations for a growing organization. You’ll oversee federal, state, and local returns, tax provision, indirect and property tax, tax planning, and a small tax team, while partnering with leaders on strategy and compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and focus if your skills are a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.