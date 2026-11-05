🏭 Oshkosh Manufacturing: Multiple Local Roles From Floor To Director

Oshkosh manufacturing is busy right now, from hands-on line work to top-level leadership. If you like making real products and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lakeside Plastics, Inc.

Lakeside Plastics, Inc. Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead all manufacturing operations for a family-owned plastics company and report directly to the VP of Operations. This role is big-picture and hands-on: set strategy, improve efficiency and cost, build a strong leadership team, and drive safety and quality across multiple divisions.

Employer: Generac

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Schedule: Saturday–Monday, 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $28.60–$32.85/hour (levels I–III)

Run brake press equipment to make parts to spec while meeting quality and safety rules. This is a 3-day weekend schedule with long shifts, good hourly pay, and chances to cross-train and move up through different operator levels.

Employer: Village Pub Pizza

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM (no nights, 3-day weekends)

(no nights, 3-day weekends) Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Join a small, family-owned frozen pizza company making pizzas on the production line. Steady daytime hours, no nights, and benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, paid sick time, free gas cards, shoe program, and employee discounts if you can be on your feet and lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Likely full-time, rotating shifts

Likely Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 7:00 AM–7:00 PM and 7:00 PM–7:00 AM on a 28-day rotation (about 14 shifts/month)

on a 28-day rotation (about 14 shifts/month) Pay: Not listed

Keep materials moving between production and warehouse using a sit-down forklift. You’ll stage raw materials, move finished rolls, run a stretch wrapper, help with shipping/receiving, and use a WMS for accurate inventory. Great if you like fast-paced work and already have forklift experience.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.