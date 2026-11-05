🛒 Oshkosh Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oshkosh has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing jobs with room to grow.

Employer: Shopko Optical

Shopko Optical Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients pick out glasses, do simple pre-exam checks, and handle orders and billing. No optical experience needed – they offer on-the-job training, benefits, paid time off, and sales incentives.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers in-store and on the phone find the right auto parts, run the register, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, health benefits, and career growth in a stable company.

Employer: Alec Solutions, Inc.

Location: Oshkosh / Greater Appleton, WI (in partnered retail stores)

Type: Full-time, in-person (W-2)

Pay: $800–$1,000 per week base, plus performance bonuses

Represent national brands inside big retail locations, talk with shoppers, and help them pick products and sign up for services. Paid training, weekly pay, and guaranteed base pay (not commission-only, not door-to-door, not remote).

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.