🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh has some solid part-time and full-time retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by role, location, and experience)

Customer Service Associates at Lowe’s help shoppers find the right home improvement products, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked and organized. This role is great if you enjoy talking with people, learning different departments (like tools, paint, garden, etc.), and want access to benefits like health insurance options, tuition assistance, a 401(k) with company match, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 130 N. Koeller St., Oshkosh, WI 54902 (Store #3183)

(Store #3183) Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $18.00/hr (or based on experience)

This role supports both retail and wholesale paint customers, in-store and over the phone, helping them choose products, mixing/tinting paint, and meeting store sales goals. It’s a strong fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, like hands-on work (stocking, loading/unloading, occasional deliveries), and want a steady part-time job with a clear hiring process and access to Sherwin-Williams’ benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

Location: Oshkosh, WI (in-store retail locations)

(in-store retail locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hr

As a Retail Merchandiser, you’ll build displays and end caps, reset shelves, rotate products, and track inventory to help stores boost sales. This is a good pick if you like working independently, staying active (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of moving and standing), and want full-time hours with training, growth opportunities, and customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.