🏭 Oshkosh Manufacturing: Multiple Amcor Roles Paying $25+/hr

Oshkosh manufacturing is busy right now, and Amcor is leading the charge with solid pay and benefits from day one. If you like 12-hour shifts, overtime, and clear paths to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Oshkosh, WI

Pay: $25.96/hour + $1.20/hour night premium, 1.5x pay on Sundays and over 40 hours/week

+ night premium, pay on Sundays and over 40 hours/week Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (rotating or straight 2-2-3 days or nights)

Hands-on role helping run packaging equipment and learning multiple areas like coating, extrusion, and press. Great fit if you want to break into manufacturing or move up to a Machine Operator role, with benefits starting day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 8%, PTO, holidays, tuition help).

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Oshkosh, WI

Pay: $26.00–$29.00/hour (based on experience) + $1.20/hour night premium, 1.5x pay on Sundays and over 40 hours/week, $3,000 referral bonus

(based on experience) + night premium, pay on Sundays and over 40 hours/week, Type: Full-time, 12-hour 2-2-3 straight day or night shifts (5–5)

Run converting equipment, perform quality checks, and keep production on spec. This one is ideal if you already have machine operation experience and want higher pay, strong day-one benefits, and room to grow toward advanced operator roles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.